Missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) destroyed the enemy's ammunition depot, MLRSes and an artillery gun on the Kinburn Spit [Kinburnska Kosa] (Mykolayiv Region).

This follows from a statement by the South Operational Command.

"Effective work of our missile and artillery units by delivering accurate, targeted strikes on the enemy's firing positions on the Kinburn Spit knocked out of use one artillery gun and an MLRS. The ammunition depot also responded with ceremonial fireworks," the message says.

In addition, it is reported that the aviation of the AFU struck the area of concentration of occupying troops and equipment on the left bank of the Dnieper River. As a result, 18 occupiers and three units of weapons and military equipment were "demilitarized". It is emphasized that the final results are being investigated.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 28, in the area of the Kinburn Spit, the AFU destroyed four occupiers' boats, which the enemy had prepared for their saboteurs.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military last day eliminated 930 Russian soldiers, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 153,120 soldiers.