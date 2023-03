The Russian occupiers increased the number of shelling and attacks on Bilohorivka and in the Kreminna directions.

This follows from a statement by Serhii Haidai, the head of Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

"In the Svativske direction, the situation is more stable. If there was a respective command, our defenders could advance there. At the same time, the enemy is increasing the number of shelling and offensives - both near Kreminna and in the area of Bilohorivka. A significant part of the fighters are newly mobilized, but the Russians are throwing personnel troops into battle in Luhansk Region," Haidai noted.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during March 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled more than 95 enemy attacks in five directions.

The Russian Federation focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtar directions. Last day, our soldiers repelled more than 95 enemy attacks in the indicated directions, in particular, in the areas of Bilohorivka and Nevske in the Luhansk Region; and Zaliznianske, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, and Ivankivske in the Donetsk Region.

Also, on the night of March 6, Russia carried out an air attack by drones on the territory of Ukraine. Out of 15 launched Shahed drones, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 13.