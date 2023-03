As of March 3, coal stocks at the warehouses of Ukrainian thermal power plants (TPPs) and central heating power plants (CHPPs) amounted to 1,160,000 tons, up 32% or 375,000 tons year over year.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We are coming out of a difficult winter fully supplied with fuel - as of March 3, 2023, coal reserves at TPP and CHPP warehouses amount to 1,160,000 tons. This is 375,000 tons more year over year. Natural gas reserves in underground storages of Ukraine amount to 9.7 billion cubic meters (close to last year's volume)," said Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko.

He emphasized that preparations for the next heating season have already begun.

In particular, repairs are being made to damaged generating capacities that should be restored, restoration of the transmission system and distribution systems is being carried out, and projects are being implemented for the construction of small gas generation facilities scattered across settlements and individual consumers.

"Also, the active development of renewable energy, both industrial facilities and small renewable generation on the side of consumers, is planned. In addition, state programs are planned to stimulate the construction of backup power systems for critical infrastructure and low-power households, which provide for the installation of solar panels or wind turbines with installations for energy storage, with a corresponding hybrid inverter that can work both in autonomous mode and within the framework of synchronization with the network," Halushchenko said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukraine lost about 90% of its wind generation and up to 40% of its solar generation as a result of the full-scale invasion of Russia.