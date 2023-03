On the night of March 6, Russia carried out a drone attack on the territory of Ukraine. Out of 15 launched Shahed drones, Ukrainian air defense destroyed 13.

Yurii Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said this on the air of the telethon.

"15 UAVs were pre-launched, 13 of them were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense using various fire means. The result is quite good. They attacked from the north, they attacked the central and eastern regions," the spokesman said.

He added that the drones were launched from the northern direction.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, during March 5, the AFU repelled over 95 enemy attacks in five directions. The Russian Federation focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtar directions. Last day, our soldiers repelled more than 95 enemy attacks in the indicated directions, in particular, in the areas of Bilohorivka and Nevske in the Luhansk Region, and Zaliznianske, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, and Ivankivske in the Donetsk Region.

As of March 5, there are 16 Russian ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including four carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. They carry a total of 24 missiles. This may indicate the preparation of a new missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.