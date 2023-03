On March 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) repelled over 95 enemy attacks in five directions.

The Russian Federation mainly focuses on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our soldiers repelled more than 95 enemy attacks in the indicated directions, in particular, in the areas of Bilohorivka, and Nevske in the Luhansk Region; and Zaliznianske, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, and Ivankivske in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to violate the norms of International Humanitarian Law, continues to strike, and carry out artillery attacks on civilian objects, and houses of the civilian population, and tries to destroy the critical infrastructure of our country.

During the past day, the enemy conducted 27 airstrikes and four missile strikes. It carried out more than 70 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The threat of further missile strikes by Russia is very likely throughout the territory of Ukraine.

The formation of enemy offensive groups was not detected in the Volyn, Polisskyi, Siversk, and Slobozhanskyi directions. During the day, the occupiers fired mortars, and artillery at the settlements of Iskryskivshchyna, and Volfyne in the Sumy Region; and Budarka, Veterynarne, Vilkhuvatka, Strelecha, Krasne, Ternova, and Ohirtseve in the Kharkiv Region.

On the Kupiyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the districts of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Masiutivka, and Pishchane settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Kuzemivka, Bilohorivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, and Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk Region; and Terna, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk Region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop trying to storm the city of Bakhmut and surrounding settlements. The enemy shelled Zaliznianske, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Kurdyumivka, Klishchiyivka, Shyroka Balka, Ozarianivka, Druzhba, Hryhorivka, Mayorsk, and Niu York of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the occupiers carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Krasnohorivka, Kamiyanka, Severna, Pobieda, and Mariyinka settlements of the Donetsk Region. Areas of 21 settlements were subjected to enemy shelling. Among them were Vesele, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Berdychi, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, and Vuhledar.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending, and in some areas, it is trying to create conditions for the transition to the offensive. More than 40 settlements were affected by the fire. In particular, Novosilka, and Vremivka of the Donetsk Region; Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as Vesele, Beryslav, Chornobayivka, and Antonivka in the Kherson Region; and the city of Kherson. Casualties among civilians were reported as well as damage to civilian infrastructure.

According to the General Staff, to mislead the AFU, the enemy is maneuvering, and moving columns in the areas of settlements Nova Kakhovka (Kherson Region) – Armiansk (temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea). It is noted that these actions cause discontent among the personnel of the Russian occupation forces due to the lack of sufficient fuel, and even a hint of the effectiveness of such maneuvers.

Last day, Ukrainian aviation carried out 12 strikes on the concentration areas of the occupiers, and units of missile forces, and artillery hit three control points, four concentration areas, and one position of the enemy's air defense means.

