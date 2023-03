Late in the evening of March 5, an explosion occurred in the city of Vidne, Moscow Oblast of Russia, after which a fire started in the shop of the coke and gas plant.

This was reported by the Russian publications TASS and RIA Novosti.

The fire covered an area of more than 200 square meters. Later, a message said that it had been localized.

No casualties were reported during the fire, nor were the causes of the factory explosion announced.

Published photos of the fire. But they are made from a long distance, so it is impossible to understand what exactly is burning from them.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 28, a fire broke out at the Rosneft oil depot in the Russian city of Tuapse, Krasnodar Krai. It was reported that it was caused by the explosion of two unknown drones. Two holes about 1.5 meters deep were discovered on the spot. It is assumed that the target could not be the oil depot, but the barracks with the Russian military, which was nearby.

On February 28, an unknown aircraft crashed in Russian Republic of Adygea.

Also, an explosion of unknown origin occurred in the settlement of Kolomna, Moscow Oblast, on March 2.