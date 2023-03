Russian troops are conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions, while they are defending themselves in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, trying to create conditions for the transition to the offensive in some areas.

The Russian Federation focuses its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

The enemy continues to violate the norms of international humanitarian law, continues to strike, carry out artillery attacks on civilian objects and houses of the civilian population, and tries to destroy the critical infrastructure of our country.

During the current day, the enemy launched 23 air strikes and 4 missile strikes. It carried out more than 20 attacks from MLRS. The threat of enemy missile strikes remains highly probable throughout the territory of Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. The enemy maintains its units near the state border of Ukraine and continues engineering equipment of the positions. The formation of offensive groups was not detected.

During the day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Yanzhulivka and Tymonovychi of the Chernihiv Region; Studenok, Budivelne, Vovkivka, Atynske, Iskryskivshchyna, Volfyne and Sadky of the Sumy Region and Budarka, Veterynarne, Strilecha, Krasne, Ternova and Dvorichanske of the Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of the settlement of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region. Conducted artillery shelling of Dvorichna, Hrianykivka, Pishchane settlements of the Kharkiv Region; Bilohorivka, Nevske, Serebrianske forestry of the Luhansk Region and Terny, Spirne and Rozdolivka of the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to advance in the direction of Bakhmut. Does not stop the assaults on Bakhmut and surrounding settlements. It carried out artillery and mortar shelling in the areas of Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka, Shyroka Balka, Druzhba, Hryhorivka, Mayorsk, and New York settlements of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the direction of Krasnohorivka, Kamyanka, Sieverne, Pobieda and Maryinka settlements of the Donetsk Region. 18 settlements, in particular, Vesele, Avdiyivka, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka and Vuhledar of the Donetsk Region, were shelled.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending, and in some areas it is trying to create conditions for the transition to the offensive. It carried out artillery shelling of more than 35 districts of populated areas. Among them - Novosilka, Vremivka of the Donetsk Region; Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Kamyanske of the Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as Vesele, Beryslav, Chornobayivka, Antonivka of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson. There are civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. And units of missile troops and artillery hit 2 enemy control points during the day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military killed 930 Russian soldiers in the past day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 153,120 soldiers.

Also, the Russian invaders are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled more than 130 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.