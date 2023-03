The ex-head of the General Staff of the United Kingdom, General Richard Dannatt, called on the West to make as many efforts as possible so that the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine would end this year. He said this on the air of Sky News, writes the European Pravda publication.

"Frankly, I don't think we've done enough. We have to do as much as possible to bring this war to an end this year," Dannatt said.

In his opinion, Ukraine can conduct a successful counteroffensive in late spring - early summer, "provided that it is well planned and carried out, and we continue to provide them with as much equipment and ammunition as they need."

Dannatt is sure that in this case there is a real chance to achieve a decisive result on the battlefield this year.

"I am not alone in thinking that a few decisive blows delivered at certain points on this very extended front against the Russian army may well have the effect of breaking the morale of the Russian soldier and breaking the backbone of the Russian army. The point is that you don't have to break the army thoroughly everywhere on the battlefield. You just have to convince enough soldiers that they've lost, and when they think they've lost, they've lost," Dannatt noted.

Regarding Putin, he said that disgruntled generals could drive him out of the Kremlin.

"I would like to think that if the Ukrainian counteroffensive is sufficiently well planned, supported and executed, that Putin will not be able to make too many decisions on his own, that if his army collapses and runs, then I think it is quite likely that he will be driven out of the Kremlin. And you also have to ask the question that everyone is asking: if it's not Putin and the Kremlin, then who will it be? Well, to be honest, I don't know the answer to that question. But I would say that, in my opinion, the group of people, the group of leaders, who are the most disaffected in Russia at the moment is the senior generals," Dannatt said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the British Ministry of Defense's intelligence review notes that the Russians are going into battle with shovels, which shows the low-tech nature of their actions.