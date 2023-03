Diplomatic steps regarding the return of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine are currently unsuccessful. The Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, announced this on the air of the national telethon, Government Portal writes.

"Currently, the situation has reached an impasse. Our position, which we voice at all international platforms, boils down to the fact that any negotiations regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP should be based on: firstly, the demilitarization of the station, and secondly, the exit of the workers of the Rosatom from the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Thirdly, Ukrainian personnel should be given the opportunity to operate the nuclear facility calmly, without pressure. But in response to this, we received Putin's worthless decree that the Zaporizhzhia NPP is "federal" property, with the registration of the corresponding company in Moscow with the name Zaporizhzhia Station," Herman Halushchenko said.

The head of the Ministry of Energy also reported that Ukraine receives alarm signals from the IAEA mission working at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Russians behave extremely unprofessionally at the station.

"The IAEA mission confirms that the Russians are operating the plant in such a way that the state of equipment and facilities at the Zaporizhzhia NPP is significantly deteriorating. There is a feeling that one of the goals of the invaders is to leave it to us in a non-working state after de-occupation," Herman Halushchenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is temporarily occupied by the Russian military, has not been operating since September last year. 4,500 Ukrainian personnel remained at the station, where 11,000 people worked in peacetime.

Earlier, Energoatom reported that the Russian occupiers could not start the power units of Zaporizhzhia NPP due to the lack of their own personnel and the reluctance of some of the station's Ukrainian personnel to cooperate with the invaders.

In addition, it was reported that Russia sent personnel from the Kalinin NPP (Russia) to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, including reactor control engineers and shift supervisors.