As of March 5, there are 16 Russian ships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 4 carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. The total salvo is 24 missiles. This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, there is 1 enemy ship in the Sea of Azov. There are 10 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 5 of them are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, the total salvo is 72 missiles.

It is noted that during the day, in the interests of the Russian Federation, passage through the Kerch-Yenikal Strait was carried out by:

to the Sea of Azov - 34 vessels, of which 12 vessels continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea - 22 vessels, of which 10 vessels continued their movement in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

Russia continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems (AIS) on civilian vessels in the Sea of Azov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military killed 930 Russian soldiers in the past day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 153,120 soldiers.

Also, the Russian invaders are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled more than 130 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.