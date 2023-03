The inscription "Station" made in Russian was dismantled from the Riga Central Railway Station. In the future, there will be inscriptions on the station building only in Latvian and English. About it with reference to the Minister of Transport Latvia Janis Vitenbergs reports the Latvian news service rus.lsm.lv.

"It is a symbolic and at the same time a significant moment for us as a society, as well as for me as a minister of transport. The name of the station in Russian has not been practical for many years, and, like the occupation monument, it maintained only the spirit of Soviet times in the heart of the capital," Janis Vitenbergs wrote.

