European countries are taking the first steps to create a special tribunal to bring the Russian leadership to justice for crimes committed in Ukraine. The adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak wrote about it on Twitter.

"The first step to the tribunal. Ukraine, Baltic countries, Poland, Romania and Slovakia have signed an initiative agreement on the creation of a special center on a crime of aggression of the Russian Federation. It is a formalization of a mandatory criminal procedure. Further, the countries will join the special tribunal. The authors of the war, including Putin, will receive sentences," Podoliak wrote.

