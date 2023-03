Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stated that Ankara was making every effort to continue the Grain Agreement. Cavusoglu said this in his speech at the United Nations Conference on the least developed countries in Qatar, writes European Pravda, citing Reuters.

It is reported that the Black Sea grain initiative, started by the UN and Turkey in July last year, allowed to export grain from three Ukrainian ports. The agreement was extended in November and its action ends on March 18, unless an extension agreement is reached.

"We are working hard on the unobstructed implementation and further continuation of the Black Sea Grain Agreement," Cavusoglu said.

He also reported that he had discussed the issue of continuing the agreement with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the actual exports of Ukraine of grain since the beginning of 2022/2023 of the marketing year (July 2022 - June 2023) as of January 30 are 26.274 million tons, which is by 30.8% or 11.677 million tons less than in a similar period of the last marketing year.

The actual exports of Ukraine by Ukraine by the results of the 2021/2022 marketing year (July 2021 - June 2022) amounted to 48.508 million tons, which is by 8.5% or 3.79 million tons more than last marketing year.