Russian occupation forces continue to suffer heavy losses in manpower. Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar announced this in her Telegram channel.

"Medical facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine are full of seriously injured people, their evacuation for treatment in the territory of Russia is almost not carried out. In order to hide information about the number of people who died from wounds, their records are kept exclusively by Russian military medics," she said.

According to Maliar, information about the real losses of the Russians quickly spreads among military personnel and demoralizes the enemy's personnel.

"In particular, the volunteer Cossack unit assigned to reinforce the 155th separate marine brigade of the Pacific Fleet of the Russian Federation refuses to participate in the offensive and to carry out the orders of the incompetent command," she added.

Maliar noted that such a trend is observed in other units of the enemy.

"In this regard, the command of the Russian occupying forces intensified the implementation of measures of a coercive and punitive nature, trying to improve the state of military discipline and prevent cases of mass abandonment of the areas of hostilities," the Deputy Defense Minister said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military killed 930 Russian soldiers in the past day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 153,120 soldiers.

Also, the Russian invaders are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled more than 130 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.