Today, March 5, the Russians shelled the village of Poniativka, Daryivska community, Kherson Region, with mortars. As a result of the attack, 3 people were killed. This is stated in the message of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"The Russians continue to kill civilians in the Kherson Region. Today at noon, the Russian army fired mortars at the village of Poniativka in the Daryivska community. The enemy purposefully attacked a residential building in which civilians were located," the message says.

According to preliminary information, 3 civilians were killed as a result of the enemy attack.

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak reported that a woman and two children were killed as a result of the shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russians shelled Kherson and the region 78 times in the past day. In particular, the regional center suffered 11 attacks, 1 person was killed and 3 people were injured in a day.

Also, in the Kherson Region, cars with police officers and volunteers came under Russian fire.

On March 2, the Russian occupying forces shelled the Kherson Region 65 times. 1 person was killed, 17 people were injured.