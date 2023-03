During the past 24 hours, 18 settlements in the Donetsk Region were under shelling by the occupiers. This is stated in the message of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Donetsk Region.

So, it is reported that the Russians shelled the towns of Avdiyivka, Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Siversk, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Velyka Novosilka, Kurakhivka, Berdychi, Druzhba, Kamyanka, Karlivka, Krasnohorivka, Lastochkyne, Pryvillia, Tonenke, Khromove.

The Russian troops hit with aircraft, S-300 air defense systems, Grad MLRS, artillery, and mortars.

28 civilian objects were destroyed - 16 residential buildings, a fire and rescue unit, a recreation center, a garage, cars, and a gas pipe.

Six Kh-59 missiles hit Avdiyivka, and the town was hit by 15 attacks in total. An apartment building was damaged, no information was received about the victims. The occupiers carried out two more airstrikes on the village of Lastochkyne, injuring a civilian.

The occupiers hit Myrnohrad with a R-27 rocket, damaging 4 private houses. The premises of the rescue station, official and civilian cars and critical infrastructure were damaged by an artillery strike in Kostiantynivka. An employee of the State Emergency Service was injured.

The Russian army shelled the village of Druzhba with artillery, damaging 2 private houses and a garage. A child born in 2005 was injured.

As a result of enemy attacks, there are casualties in Bakhmut and wounded in Kurakhove, Chasiv Yar and Siversk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military killed 930 Russian soldiers in the past day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 153,120 soldiers.

Also, the Russian invaders are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled more than 130 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.