The Russians shelled Kherson and the region 78 times in the past day. In particular, the regional center suffered 11 attacks, 1 person was killed and 3 people were injured in a day.

This is reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"The Russian invaders shelled the territory of the Kherson Region 78 times. Almost 360 shells from mortars, MLRS, artillery, tanks and UAVs were fired at the peaceful settlements of the region," the report says.

In addition, the Russian army attacked the residential quarters of Kherson 11 times.

"Enemy shells hit the state enterprise and the homes of Kherson residents," the Regional Military Administration added.

The administration noted that 1 person was killed and 3 people were injured in varying degrees of severity in the region last day due to Russian shelling.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, cars with police officers and volunteers came under Russian fire in the Kherson Region.

On March 2, the Russian occupying forces shelled the Kherson Region 65 times. 1 person was killed, 17 people were injured.

In particular, on the afternoon of March 2, the Russian occupiers hit people who were waiting in line for humanitarian aid in the Boryslav district of the Kherson Region. 9 people were injured, including 1 teenager.