The Russian invaders are urgently putting teenagers in the occupied territories of the Luhansk Region on the military register.

This is reported by the Luhansk Regional Military Administration.

In the occupied territories of the Luhansk Region, the relevant commissions have already begun to work, which by March 31 must find and register male citizens born in 2006 living in the so-called "LPR".

"That is, those who will be able to be sent to the front next year instead of the regular Russian army," Regional Military Administration notes.

In the temporarily occupied territories of the Luhansk Region, summonses continue to be served to senior citizens who are not present, but are required to be on military registration. Search measures for persons who evade the draft are enhanced. On the basis of requests from the "military commissariats", such men will be detained and immediately taken to conscription points.

"Recently, the minimum period for which the first contract for military service between a citizen of another state and the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation is concluded has been reduced from five to one year. Corresponding changes have already been made in Russia. This will make it possible to cover the problem areas of the enemy with persons from other countries sooner," the Regional Military Administration noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled more than 130 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.