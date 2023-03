Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins is sure that Western countries will supply fighter jets to Ukraine, it is only a matter of time.

He said this in an interview with Spiegel, European Pravda writes.

"If we had them (fighters, - ed.), we would give them too. The supply of combat aircraft is only a matter of time. I see no reason why the West should not supply fighter jets. If the Ukrainians need fighter jets, they should get them. They have repeatedly proven that they quickly learn to operate new equipment," Karins said.

The Latvian Prime Minister declared that the war should end with the victory of Ukraine and, accordingly, the defeat of Russia.

"Yes, the victory of some is the defeat of others. Ukrainians themselves will decide what this victory will look like. Our task is to help them achieve their goals. To each in his own way. We, Latvians, supply them with Stinger missiles, self-propelled howitzers, helicopters, uniforms and medicines. If we had tanks, we would also supply them," he said.

We will remind you that Reznikov is sure that Ukraine will receive several types of Western fighters.

Meanwhile, the Latvian MP sent the delegation of the Russian Federation to the OSCE in the direction of the "Russian warship".