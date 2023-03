The occupiers are using the civilian population of Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Region, as a "human shield".

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is reported that the invaders are deploying air defense systems in residential areas of the town to shoot down weapons intended for enemy military facilities. In this way, they expose the local population to danger.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled more than 130 enemy attacks in the indicated directions.

Aviation of the Defense Forces per day carried out 18 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers

Earlier, the spokesman of the Eastern Group of Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Cherevatyi reported that the situation around Bakhmut is difficult, but controlled by the Ukrainian military.

In addition, the Russian occupiers are closing medical facilities in Kakhovka and Nova Kakhovka. The invaders took all the medical equipment to Novotroitske, Kherson Region.