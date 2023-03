The number of victims as a result of a Russian missile attack on a residential building in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 13.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU).

"13 dead people were unblocked from under the rubble of the building, one of them was an 8-month-old child," experts say.

The SESU notes that 11 people were rescued. During the analysis of the destroyed structures of the house, four cats and one dog were pulled out.

"Work is ongoing. Communal services have removed more than 853 tons of construction debris. Psychologists at the scene provided assistance to 100 residents of the building and relatives of the victims," the State Emergency Service added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of Thursday, March 2, the Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, employees of the State Emergency Service rescued a bulldog that had been under the rubble of a house in Zaporizhzhia for almost two days.

On March 3, the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration announced that 7 people are currently receiving treatment in medical institutions: 2 patients are in serious condition and 5 people are in moderate condition.