They Do Not Stop Trying To Surround Bakhmut. General Staff Tells About Situation At Front

The Russian invaders are concentrating their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Last day, our defenders repelled more than 130 enemy attacks in the indicated directions," the General Staff said.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly, and no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected.

The enemy shelled the settlements of Bachivsk, Ulanove, Kucherivka, Bilokopytove, Starykove, Khodyne, Ryzhivka, Atynske, Holyshivske, Pavlivka, and Sadky of the Sumy Region and 35 settlements of the Kharkiv Region. Among them are Veterynarne, Krasne, Ohirtseve, Budarky, Dvorichanske, Novomlynsk and Dvorichna.

In the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy carried out offensive actions in the districts of Nevske, Serebrianske forestry and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region, without success. Conducted artillery shelling of populated areas near the contact line. Among them are Hrianykivka, Kyslivka, Pishchane, Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv Region, Stelmakhivka, Nevske, Chervonopopivka, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region and Terny, Spirne, Fedorivka and Rozdolivka of the Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround the town of Bakhmut. Over the past day, our defenders have repelled numerous attacks in the areas of Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Ivanivske and Bakhmut settlements of the Donetsk Region. In particular, Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ozarianivka, Diliyivka, Toretsk, Mayorsk, and Pivnichne of the Donetsk Region came under enemy fire.

In the Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops near the settlements of Kamyanka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Pobieda. It carried out artillery and mortar shelling in the areas of more than 30 settlements. In particular, Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretyne, Berdychiv, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Maksymilianivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Novoukrainka, and Velyka Novosilka.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy is defending and trying to improve its tactical position in order to resume the offensive. It carried out artillery shelling of the districts of more than 40 settlements. Among them are Olhivske, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Kamyanske of the Zaporizhzhia Region, Beryslav, Olhivka, Lvove, Mykilske, Dniprovske of the Kherson Region and the city of Kherson, as well as the town of Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv Region. There are killed and wounded among the civilian population.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 18 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as 2 strikes on anti-aircraft missile complexes, 1 - on the enemy's ammunition depot and 1 - on a road bridge. Also, our defenders shot down 4 reconnaissance and attack UAVs of various types.

During the day, units of missile forces and artillery hit 3 areas of enemy concentration, 2 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, and 2 enemy EW stations.

The Russian occupiers are losing control of the so-called "Cossack battalions" on the battlefield. In particular, in the Vuhledar area, the enemy Cossack battalion "Step/Tigr", whose command is extremely dissatisfied with the leadership of the Russian Armed Forces and neglects interaction with units of the Russian army, is performing its tasks.

It will be recalled that earlier Cherevatyi reported that the situation around Bakhmut is difficult, but controlled by the Ukrainian military.