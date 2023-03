The situation around Bakhmut is difficult, but it is controlled by the Ukrainian military, Serhii Cherevatyi, spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said on the air of the national telethon.

"For the enemy, this city is a priority target, but our command and personnel are doing everything to defend this settlement and at the same time inflict maximum losses on the enemy," Cherevatyi emphasized.

According to him, the occupiers shelled Bakhmut 21 times during the day, and 9 clashes took place in the area of the city.

Cherevatyi commented on the detonation of bridges by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut area.

"This is a war, and in such a flurry of fire, critical infrastructure facilities are also destroyed. But the experience of more than a year of war on a large scale and a total of 9 years of war against the occupiers allows us to rebuild our defenses and continue to resist, despite the fact that it damages the infrastructure," he added.