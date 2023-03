Russians Reducing Number Of Missile Carriers In Black Sea For Third Day In Row - AFU Navy

The Russian occupiers took another missile carrier with Kalibrs from the Black Sea. This is stated in an operational message from the command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the text of which is posted on the department's official page on Facebook.

As noted in the report from the Armed Forces Navy, as of March 4, 16 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, including 3 Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total salvo of 16 missiles.

There were 4 such ships yesterday, 5 - the day before yesterday.

Meanwhile, 1 enemy ship is based in the Sea of Azov.