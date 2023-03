The number of Russian military personnel on the territory of Belarus varies, but does not exceed 9,000-10,000, said Andrii Demchenko, the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), on the air of the national telethon.

According to him, part of the units that were stationed on the territory of Belarus have undergone training and are moving to the Russian Federation, and then the Russian military will be transferred to the east of Ukraine.

"The number of Russian troops on the territory of Belarus can now be reduced or adjusted, because after the units are all withdrawn to the territory of Russia, most likely, new ones will enter there in order to conduct training with them there. At this time, we do not fix on the territory of Belarus of some strike group that could invade the territory of our country," Demchenko stressed.