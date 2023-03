Rashysts Take Lives Of At Least 462 Ukrainian Children In More Than Year Of War - PGO

According to confirmed data, during more than a year of full-scale war, Russian killers took the lives of at least 462 Ukrainian children, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) reported. Most of the children were affected in the Donetsk Region.

"As of the morning of March 4, 2023, more than 1,391 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 462 children killed and more than 930 were injured of varying degrees of severity." This is stated in a message from the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, the text of which is posted on the official page of the department on Telegram.

In particular, it became known that a 7-year-old girl was killed as a result of a rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia on March 2.

Children were most affected in:

- Donetsk Region - 445;

- Kharkiv Region - 272;

- Kyiv Region - 123;

- Kherson Region - 90;

- Zaporizhzhia Region - 84;

- Mykolaiv region - 83;

- Chernihiv Region - 68;

- Luhansk Region - 66;

- Dnipropetrovsk Region - 64.

"These numbers are not final. Work is ongoing to establish them in the places of hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories," added the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine.