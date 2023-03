Viktor Khorenko, the commander of the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, visited Bakhmut and checked the work of his units. This is reported on the SOF page in Telegram.

"All units of the SOF of Ukraine, involved in the defense of Bakhmut, clearly fulfill their assigned tasks. Our soldiers work continuously in extremely difficult conditions and do everything to reduce the number of enemy forces every day," the military commander noted.

Brigadier General Khorenko inspected the work of subordinate units that defend Bakhmut and are involved in combat work in the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions.

During the trip, the SOF commander familiarized himself with the situation in the areas of task performance and on the spot "worked out a number of urgent issues regarding the provision and organization of the work" of the units of the Special Operations Forces.