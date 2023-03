This year, Ukraine aims to complete the implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission and start negotiations on joining the European Union. The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this during a meeting with the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola in Lviv. The official portal of the Head of State shared the relevant information.

"When we say Ukraine-EU, EU-Ukraine, it means that accession negotiations should start as soon as possible, hopefully by the end of this year. We are impressed by Ukraine's progress in implementing the seven points of the European Commission's recommendations," Roberta Metsola said.

Zelenskyy and Metsola also discussed the perspective of the functioning of the Liaison Office of the European Parliament in Ukraine, which will contribute to strengthening cooperation and speeding up European integration processes.

The interlocutors also talked about the promotion of the Ukrainian peace formula at the upcoming summit in support of peace.

In addition, the President of Ukraine thanked Metsola for the support of our country and for important decisions made by this European institution (recognition of Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, creation of an international tribunal, sanctions, call to provide Ukraine with the necessary weapons, etc.).

Roberta Metsola assured of our country's unwavering support in resisting full-scale Russian aggression, which protects not only itself, but also Europe, and on the way to membership in the European family, of which Ukraine is an integral part.