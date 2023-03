Writings in Russian have no place on the press cards of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) - this decision was made by the Secretariat of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, the official page of the Union on Telegram informs. It was decided that the Russian-language text will be replaced by a French-language one.

"Ever since the first years of Independence, the inscriptions on the press card have been duplicated in Ukrainian, English and Russian. Today, the presence of the Russian language on this document causes indignation," emphasized Serhii Tomilenko, head of the NUJU. "That's why I suggest, keeping the general design of the card, to remove the Russian-language inscription. There is no reason for us in Ukraine to issue official documents in Russian. Russia has done everything with its treacherous war and aggression so that we no longer look in its direction."

This proposal was unanimously supported by the members of the Secretariat. Initially, it was planned to remove the Russian-language texts and leave only the Ukrainian- and English-language versions. However, in the end, they decided to replace the Russian inscriptions with French, because French is one of the main languages in the European Union and the second official language in the International and European Federations of Journalists.

Those union members who have the old version of the press card can replace it at will. Instead, everyone who applies for this document in the future will be issued a press card in an updated format.