The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation stated that the head of the department, Sergei Shoigu, allegedly inspected the Russian grouping of troops on the front line.

It is reported that Shoigu was allegedly at the command post of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine. He allegedly was listening to reports, discussing the provision of troops and handing out orders and medals.

Shoigu also told the soldiers that they are "fighting with dignity" and that they have "a lot of work ahead of them".

The department did not provide evidence of stay on the territory of Ukraine.

It is also impossible to understand where and when the presented video was shot.