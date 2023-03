The commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC) Denis Nikitin stated that the Ukrainian authorities knew about the RVC operation in the Bryansk Oblast. The leader of the Corps emphasized this in an interview with the Financial Times.

The article in the newspaper reports that the RVC operation "was coordinated with the Ukrainian authorities, otherwise it simply couldn’t have happened."

"How do you imagine that I would walk there at night in the dark? There are mined bridges, there are cameras, drones with thermal imaging cameras, there are hidden observation points. If I did not agree with anyone (with the Armed Forces of Ukraine - FT)... I think we would simply be destroyed," said Denis Nikitin.

He also said that about 45 people took part in the operation, many of them members of the partisan underground network in Russia.

He also reported that there was indeed a shootout in one of the villages, but, according to him, he did not know anything about the casualties among the civilian population.

"They (the authorities of the Russian Federation - ed.) felt how defenseless they were. We ran and worked in the border zone, which should be under the strictest protection... The main thing was to remind the Russians... You can and should take up arms. We will support everyone, who wants to remove these Kremlin usurpers from power," Nikitin said.