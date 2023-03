According to the reports of the leadership of the regional military administrations of Ukraine, the Russian invaders shelled 8 Ukrainian regions during the day. Among civilians, there are killed and more than 10 wounded people.

According to regional state administrations, the situation in the regions as of the morning of March 4 was as follows:

- Sumy Region: during the day yesterday, the Russians shelled 6 territorial communities of the region: Shalyhynska, Krasnopilska, Bilopilska, Yesmanska, Hlukhivska, Yunakivska. 121 hits were recorded - from mortars, artillery, MLRS, UAVs, from tanks and ATGMs. Unfortunately, there is destruction and casualties. Shalyhynska community: a local resident was killed as a result of shelling. A power line was damaged in the settlement.

As a result of mortar shelling in the village of Khodyne, 3 residential buildings were damaged. Yesmanska community: a private residential building was damaged as a result of shelling. The enemy also fired on the territory of the community with MLRS - 20 hits and a mortar - another 20 hits. Krasnopilska community: an enemy UAV dropped 4 ammunition in various villages of the community; enemy fire from ATGM 120 mm (launch of 2 rockets). Also, from the territory of the Russian Federation, artillery fire was carried out. Bilopilska community: there was tank shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, mortar shelling, barrel artillery shelling, and 8 self-propelled artillery attacks were also recorded. Yunakivska community: shelling from self-propelled guns and mortar shelling were recorded. Hlukhivska community: yesterday afternoon, the Russians fired mortars - 5 hits.

- Zaporizhzhia Region: during the past day, the occupiers shelled the civilian infrastructure in the area of the settlements of Malynivka, Novoandriyivka, Novodanylivka, Huliaipole, Mali Shcherbaky, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Vesnianka, Olhivske, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Shcherbaky, Kamianske, Stepove. 18 reports were received about the destruction of houses (apartments) of citizens and infrastructure objects as a result of shelling. The consequences are clarified.

- Dnipropetrovsk Region: the Marhanets community came under artillery shelling at night. Nikopol - in the morning. There is destruction. In Nikopol, a private enterprise, 4 houses were damaged, and a power line was cut. Two outbuildings were mutilated. One of them caught fire. Firefighters have already extinguished the fire. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified. The territories targeted by the Russian army are being examined by rescuers. People were not injured. Yesterday afternoon, the enemy fired more than 100 shells from heavy artillery and MLRS on the Nikopol district. Marhanets and Myrivska communities were hit. No victims, but there is destruction. The Marhanets community got the most. There, a social institution, 17 private houses, 12 farm buildings, a car, a gas pipeline and a power line were damaged.

- Kharkiv Region: this morning in the village of Chaykivka of the Vovchansk community of the Chuhuyiv district, a 37-year-old civilian man blew himself up while going to the river to fish. He died as a result of injuries. Yesterday, in the Slobozhansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of about 10 settlements, among them - Strilecha, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Budarky and Ambarne. In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of populated areas near the contact line. In particular, these are Dvorichna, Kupyansk, Krokhmalne. Yesterday afternoon, a shelling was carried out on the village of Dvorichna in the Kupyansk district.

Also yesterday - shelling of Kupyansk. At least 9 residential buildings were damaged, outbuildings and a garage were destroyed. There is a hit in the roof of the boiler room of the Kupyansk Medical Association. No casualties. As a result of shelling in Vovchansk yesterday evening, a private residential building was damaged. At night in the village of Berestove, Kupyansk district, a 52-year-old civilian man was wounded as a result of enemy shelling.

- Luhansk Region: Russians carried out futile offensives near Kreminna and Bilohorivka on the Kupyansk and Lyman directions. They carried out artillery fire on Makiyivka, Nevske, Kreminna, Dibrova and Bilohorivka. In order to speed up the exchange of passports for Russian ones, the invaders organized on-site receptions of documents from citizens. They drive around populated areas, walk around yards, checking the presence of Russian documents. The situation in the region remains difficult.

- Donetsk Region: during the day - 37 shellings from Grad MLRS, artillery, mortars, tanks, S-300 air defense system, air strike (missile type not established). Residential sectors of Druzhkivka, Kurakhove, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, Krasnohorivka, Velyka Novosilka, Sieverne, Krasnohorivka, Maksymilianivka, Lastochkyne, Druzhba, Zorianye, Solovyove, Komyshivka, Tonenke settlements were hit, in the town of Avdiyivka, the Russians fired at the residential sector and PrJSC Avdiyivka Coke and Chemical Plant, a depot, in the village of Kurakhivka, near the railway station. 14 objects were damaged (8 residential buildings, including 2 high-rise buildings; a school, a dispensary, a cafe, a railway carriage, an outbuilding, a building of a psycho-neurological boarding school. In the Donetsk Region: 2 killed for the day.

- Mykolaiv Region: during the day yesterday, the enemy carried out artillery and mortar attacks on the water area and coasts of the Ochakiv community. In the afternoon, artillery shelling was recorded outside the settlement of Kutsurubska community. There are no casualties.

- Kherson Region: the occupiers attack the Kherson Region again. There are killed and wounded civilians due to enemy strikes. Russians fired at a tractor driver near the village of Tomaryne, Beryslav district. The 33-year-old victim was taken to the nearest medical facility by the military. However, the doctors could not do anything, they declared death.

Also, the enemy once again attacked the village of Kozatske, Kakhovskyi district. Two people were injured, and now medics are providing them with the necessary assistance. In Kherson, a fragment of an enemy projectile injured an employee of one of the enterprises. The 48-year-old woman was at her workplace when the shelling began. The victim was hospitalized. During the day, the enemy fired 69 rounds (435 shells), including 4 (26 projectiles) on the city of Kherson: mortars - 30, MLRS - 6, artillery - 27, tank - 4, UAV - 2. In the city of Kherson, the enemy hit the residential quarters of the city, private and apartment buildings; territory of Khersonelektrotrans utility enterprise. In one day in the region: one person was killed, 10 were injured. 80 people were evacuated from the de-occupied territories of the Kherson Region.