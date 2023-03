The competitive commission for the selection of candidates for the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) announced three winners: Semen Kryvonos, Serhii Hupiak and Roman Osypchuk. This is stated in a message posted on the commission's official Facebook page.

At the same time, it is stated that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine should choose the final winner who will hold the position of director.

Semen Kryvonos is the head of the State Inspection of Architecture and Urban Planning.

erhii Hupiak works in the Directorate of the State Bureau of Investigation in the Khmelnytskyi Region. Roman Osypchuk heads the Directorate of Internal Control of the NACB.

4 out of 6 members of the competition commission voted for these candidates. Two of them are representatives of international organizations, as stipulated in the competition procedure.

The head of the commission drew attention to the fact that the victory of these candidates does not mean that they scored the most points at all stages, but rather a balancing act between all requirements.

Candidates were tested on knowledge of legislation and general abilities. They had integrity and competency interviews. Also, as the commission said, psychologists made portraits of the contestants.

Serhii Hupiak scored 97 points during the legal knowledge test and 128 points in the general ability tests. Semen Kryvonos had 99 points for knowledge of legislation, 122 points for general abilities. Roman Osypchuk received 95 points for knowledge of legislation and 123 for general abilities.

All three candidates were asked questions during the evaluation of their integrity, however, according to the commission, they provided the necessary explanations and documents in response. Only in relation to Osypchuk, questions remained, the answers to which not all commission members were satisfied. At the same time, according to the chairman of the commission, the psychological portrait of Osypchuk and his features as a leader was one of the best.