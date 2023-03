Decision To Launch Automatic Sites Blocking System Has Terminology That Is Absent In Legislation - MP Fediyenk

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the subcommittee on digital and smart infrastructure, electronic communications, cyber security and cyber protection Oleksandr Fediyenko sent a letter to the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks regarding the use of terminology that is not in the legislation in decision to launch the system of automatic blocking of sites.

He informed Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"I sent my letters to the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks, State Special Communications, that first of all it should be regulated at the legislative level, because this document uses terms that are not in the current legislation on electronic communications. We need to bring this into line first," said the MP regarding the decision of the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks.

Fediyenko noted that the decision of the National Center for Operational and Technical Management of Telecommunications Networks is only about blocking phishing (fraudulent) sites.

The MP himself is categorically against any blocking in the Internet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Internet Association reported that a centralized system of automatic blocking of Internet resources is being created in Ukraine, which can be used to block an arbitrary number of Internet resources and restrict users' rights.