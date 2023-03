ISW Not Ruling Out Possible Controlled Withdrawal Of Defense Forces From Part Of Bakhmut

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have suggested that the Defense Forces are likely preparing a controlled withdrawal from part of Bakhmut. This is noted in the text of the next issue of the analytical reference from ISW experts.

The institute suggests that Ukrainian forces seem to be creating conditions for a controlled withdrawal from part of Bakhmut.

Analysts recall that Russian forces have been fighting to capture Bakhmut since around May 2022 and have suffered huge losses in the process.

"If the Ukrainian military command deems it necessary to withdraw troops from Bakhmut, it will likely conduct a limited and controlled withdrawal from particularly difficult sectors of Bakhmut," the report says.

Experts point out that Russian President Vladimir Putin did not touch on the situation in Bryansk Oblast during the emergency meeting of the Security Council of Russia on March 3.

At the same time, Russian sources widely reported that Putin convened a meeting to discuss anti-terrorist security measures in response to the incident in the Bryansk Oblast, but instead, the read text of the meeting listed a number of the Kremlin's usual theses.

And the Russian dictator did not take the opportunity to introduce new goals or means for Russian military operations in Ukraine.

The institute's report also comments on the situation regarding the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

In particular, experts note that the Russian authorities continue to try to present Russia as the only safe operator of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which will probably limit the presence of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and force the de facto recognition of Russian ownership of the power plant.

ISW Key Findings for March 3:

- Russian officials continued to release "limited information" about the invasion of the Bryansk Oblast on March 2, but failed to clarify what actually happened.

- Russian troops continued offensive operations along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line.

- The Kremlin continues to strengthen state control over the Russian defense and industrial base.

- The Russian occupation authorities continue to prepare the occupied territories for the Russian regional elections on September 10.