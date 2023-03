The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov appealed in a letter to EU member states with a request to supply Ukraine with 250,000 artillery shells per month. This is stated in a report from the Financial Times publication, whose reporters refer to a letter from the head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

In particular, the publication writes that Ukraine has asked the EU to send 250,000 artillery shells to Kyiv per month in order to reduce the acute shortage that limits its advancement on the battlefield.

In a letter to his colleagues from the EU member states, Reznikov writes that the Armed Forces fire only a fifth of the shells they could use, due to a lack of supplies.

He notes that artillery plays a "decisive role in destroying the enemy's military power." According to him, on average, Ukraine produced 110,000 155 mm projectiles per month, which is a quarter of the amount used by Russia.

"If we were not limited by the number of available artillery shells, we could use the entire ammunition, which is 594,000 shells per month," said Reznikov, referring to the power of artillery systems available to Ukraine.

"According to our estimates, for the successful performance of tasks on the battlefield, the minimum requirement is at least 60 percent of the full ammunition, or 356,400 shells per month," the minister added.

This request far exceeds the aid the EU is negotiating, underscoring the enormity of the task ahead of Kyiv.