During the day, March 3, Ukrainian defenders repelled more than 150 enemy attacks in five directions. This is emphasized in the text of the morning operational report from the command of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, posted on the official page of the military department on Facebook.

"The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, our defenders repelled more than 150 enemy attacks against them," the document states.

"Continuing armed aggression, the Russian occupation army suffers significant losses in manpower every day. We previously reported on overcrowded medical facilities in temporarily occupied settlements of the Donetsk Region.

The trend has not disappeared - recently one of the hospitals in the town of Horlivka received an instruction to increase the number of beds for the reception of wounded invaders," the military stated.

The summary states that during the same time, the Russian Federation carried out 32 air strikes and 6 missile strikes, carried out 84 attacks from MLRS, in particular, on civilian infrastructure.

Also, last day the enemy shelled Medvedivka settlement of the Chernihiv Region; Sobky, Bachivsk, Ulanove, Kucherivka, Bilokopytove, Starykove, Khodyne, Ryzhivka, Atynske, Pavlivka and Riasne of the Sumy Region and the districts of about 10 settlements of the Kharkiv Region. Among them are Strilecha, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Budarky and Ambarne.

- In the Kupyansk and Lyman directions, the enemy unsuccessfully conducted offensive actions in the areas of Kreminna and Bilohorivka settlements of the Luhansk Region and Spirne and Vesele of the Donetsk Region.

Conducted artillery shelling of populated areas near the contact line. In particular, these are Dvorichna, Kupyansk, Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv Region; Makiyivka, Nevske, Kreminna, Dibrova, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk Region and Kolodiazi, Siversk, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk Region.

- In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy does not stop trying to surround the city of Bakhmut. During the past day, the Defense Forces repelled numerous attacks in the areas of Vasiukivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bohdanivka, Bakhmut and Ivanivske settlements of the Donetsk Region. In particular, Fedorivka, Vasiukivka, Zaliznianske, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Predtechyne, Klishchiyivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Dyliyivka, Toretsk, Mayorsk, and Pivnichne came under enemy fire.

- The enemy unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops near the settlements of Novokalynove, Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiyivka, Sieverne, Vodiane, Nevelske, Maryinka, and Pobieda in the Avdiyivka and Shakhtarsk directions. It carried out artillery and mortar shelling in the areas of almost 30 settlements. Among them are Vesele, Berdychi, Avdiyivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka and Velyka Novosilka of the Donetsk Region.

- The enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. In some areas, it is trying to improve the tactical position, create conditions for resuming the offensive. It carried out artillery shelling of the districts of more than 25 settlements, in particular, Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole of the Donetsk Region and Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Huliaipilske, Charivne and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia Region; Ochakiv of the Mykolayiv Region and Beryslav, Tomaryne, Kozatske, Bilozerka, Dniprovske and Kherson. There are killed and wounded among the civilian population.

Last day, the Ukrainian aviation carried out 14 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as 2 - on anti-aircraft missile systems at firing positions. Also, our defenders shot down an enemy Su-34 aircraft and 8 reconnaissance and attack UAVs of various types.

Units of missile troops and artillery, in turn, hit the control post, 3 enemy concentration areas, an ammunition depot, 2 fuel and lubricants depots, and also the enemy's electronic warfare station.