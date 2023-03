Businessman and philanthropist Pavel Fuks purchased and donated 15 DJI Matrice 300 quadcopters and 40 DJI Mavic 3 drones to the soldiers.

Pavel Fuks wrote about this in his Telegram channel.

"Finally, today, thanks to the help of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, the Consulate General of Ukraine in Poland, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the leadership of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Military Intelligence Service of Ukraine, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the deputy of the Operational Command "West" Volodymyr Horbatyuk, and the battalion commander Andrii Savchuk, the drones have been delivered to Ukraine and are already on their way to the front to our soldiers", wrote Pavel Fuks.

In addition, as it was reported in the press service of the businessman, Pavel Fuks purchased and donated 30 armored vehicles for the needs of the Territorial Defense, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Directorate of Intelligence, the National Guard, "Azov" brigade and "Kraken" special unit, as well as 2 SUVs for border guards.

Since the beginning of full-scale hostilities in Ukraine, Pavel Fuks donated more than $8 million to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Territorial Defense Forces, the National Guard of Ukraine and to help the families of the dead and injured Ukrainian soldiers.

Starting from October 2022, with the support of Pavel Fuks, food distribution points were organized in Kharkiv, Izyum, Balaklia, Kupyansk and other cities of the Kharkiv region, as well as in front-line zones and de-occupied areas. Humanitarian actions to distribute food to everyone who needs it are held every day.

At the same time, the fighters of the special purpose units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who are on the front lines, received copters from businessman Pavel Fuks for carrying out combat missions. The businessman also supplies the soldiers with clothing, armored vehicles, etc. In particular, the special unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense received an armored minibus.

In addition, the Kharkiv garrison of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, thanks to the assistance of businessman and philanthropist Pavel Fuks, received two new fire and rescue vehicles based on the Renault K440 6X6.

Also Pavel Fuks also purchased modern fire helmets, masks and special shoes made by Michelin for Kharkiv firefighters.

In May 2022, Forbes Ukraine reported that businessman and philanthropist Pavel Fuks donated about 5 million dollars to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Territorial Defense Forces, the National Guard of Ukraine and to help the families of the dead and injured Ukrainian soldiers.

Earlier, Pavel Fuks bought two X-ray diagnostic complexes for doctors in Kharkiv for UAH 13.4 million and donated UAH 2.7 million to the families of officers and cadets of the Kharkiv National Air Force University named after Ivan Kozhedub, who died in a plane crash near Chuguiv, Kharkiv region.

Reference. Pavel Fuks is a businessman and philanthropist, Ukrainian by nationality, was born in Kharkiv, a citizen of Ukraine. His charitable projects cover the areas of social assistance, medicine, education, religious life and culture.

Pavel Fuks is one of the initiators and co-founders of the Memorial Center, who on September 29, 2016 made a public commitment to build a Memorial at Babi Yar. In total, he donated about $6 million to the construction of the Memorial.

Thanks to the efforts of Pavel Fuks, the Church of the Holy Blessed Queen Tamara was built in Kharkiv. He gave funds for the reconstruction of school No. 4 in Kharkiv, where he studied, and participated in the restoration of the Kharkiv Regional Philharmonic.

He also financed the installation of a monument to the Founders of Kharkiv and the Monument of Independence of Ukraine.