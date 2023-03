Occupiers Introduce New Administrative Division Of Zaporizhzhia Region. Which City Became "Capital"

The occupation administration of the captured part of the Zaporizhzhia Region carried out its own administrative division of the occupied territory. Also, Russians and collaborators identified the "capital" of the occupied territory.

The corresponding "decrees" were published on the website of the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Russians and collaborators divided the occupied part of the region into 16 administrative units, of which 13 are districts endowed with the status of municipal districts.

The invaders chose Melitopol as the "capital" of the captured territory. The occupiers also identified cities of regional significance: Berdiansk, Melitopol and Enerhodar.

At the same time, the boundaries of Berdiansk, Enerhodar and all districts are determined according to the zoning limits as of September 16, 1991.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 30, 2022, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the "independence" of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson Regions.

After that, Putin announced the annexation of the occupied territories of Ukraine and their accession to the Russian Federation.

And on October 5, 2022, he ratified the "agreements" on the accession of the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia.