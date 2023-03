During the day, the Russian occupation army launched 30 air and 6 missile attacks on the territory of Ukraine. The enemy does not abandon attempts to surround Bakhmut, and also continues to conduct offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Donetsk Region and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, during the day, the enemy launched 30 air and 6 missile attacks, carried out more than 20 attacks from MLRS, in particular, on civil infrastructure. The threat of Russia's missile strikes remains high throughout Ukraine.

It is noted that the enemy focuses on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the operational situation is without significant changes. The enemy continues to maintain certain units in the areas bordering with Ukraine. During the past day, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on the settlements of Medvedivka, Chernihiv Region; Sobky, Bachivsk, Ulanove, Starykove, Atynske, Pavlivka, Riasne, Sumy Region and areas of about 10 settlements of the Kharkiv Region. Among them - Strilecha, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Budarky, Ambarne.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy continued to conduct offensive actions in the areas of the settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region and Spirne, Donetsk Region, was not successful. Russians made artillery attacks on areas of settlements near the contact line. Among them were Dvorichna, Kupiansk, Krokhmalne, Kharkiv Region; Makiivka, Kreminna, Dibrova and Bilohorivka, Luhansk Region; and Siversk and Rozdolivka, Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy does not abandon attempts to surround the city of Bakhmut. During the day, Ukrainian defenders repelled numerous attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vasiukivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka and Bakhmut, Donetsk Region. Enemy shelling was carried out in areas of settlements near the area of warfare, in particular, Fedorivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Stupochky, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozarianivka, Dyliivka, Maiorsk and Pivnichne of the Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlements of Krasnohorivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Mariinka and Pobieda without success. Russians carried out artillery and mortar attacks in the areas of almost 20 settlements. Among them were Vesele, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Pobieda, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Vuhledar and Velyka Novosilka, Donetsk Region.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy defends, tries to improve the tactical position for the resumption of the offensive. Russians carried out artillery attacks on 15 settlements. In particular, these are Vremivka, Novosilka, Zelene Pole, Donetsk Region; Huliaipole, Zaliznychne and Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia Region; Beryslav, Kozatske, Bilozerka and Dniprovske, Kherson Region and the city of Kherson, as well as the city of Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv Region. There are killed and wounded among the civilian population.

Meanwhile, the air force of the Defense Forces delivered 5 strikes per day on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the invaders. Also, Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy Su-34 aircraft and a ZALA-type UAV.

Besides, missile forces and artillery units during the day hit a control point, 3 enemy concentration areas, an ammunition depot, 2 depots of fuel and lubricants, as well as the enemy's EW station.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, last night in the Svatove direction, Ukrainian gunners hit a Russian column. The enemy suffered heavy losses.

Meanwhile, during March 1, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled more than 170 enemy attacks in 5 directions.