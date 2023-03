US Announces Provision Of New Package Of Military Assistance To Ukraine In Amount Of USD 400 Million

The United States has announced the provision of another package of military assistance to Ukraine in the amount of USD 400 million. For the most part, it will include ammunition for HIMARSes, howitzers and Bradley combat vehicles, which the United States provided to Ukraine earlier.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced this, the Voice of America reports.

"In accordance with the powers delegated by President Biden, I am authorizing our 33rd seizure of U.S. weapons and equipment [from U.S. stockpiles] for Ukraine worth USD 400 million. This military aid package includes more ammunition for HIMARS and howitzers, which Ukraine effectively uses for its defense, as well as ammunition for Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, armored vehicles, ammunition and demolition equipment, as well as funding for other maintenance, training and support," Blinken said in a statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications of the U.S. National Security Council, previously announced the preparation of a new package of military assistance to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, U.S. mobile missile launcher company Lockheed Martin's plant is preparing to ramp up production of the HIMARS system after its battlefield success in Ukraine boosted demand from other countries.