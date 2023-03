Ukraine will strengthen the protection of electricity distribution systems and generation facilities through shelters and air and missile defense.

This is stated in the message of the Cabinet of Ministers, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russians struck both distribution stations and power generation enterprises. A significant part of them suffered destruction. Therefore, we plan to implement effective measures that will protect distribution substations from enemy drone and missile attacks. The relevant projects have already been developed and will soon be implemented. We will do this throughout the year, preparing for the next heating season," said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

He stressed that they will also take care of the safety of power plants.

"They already have air and missile defense systems. This made it possible this winter to protect them from Russian terrorists," Shmyhal said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the power deficit in the Ukrainian power system has been absent for 20 consecutive days and is not currently forecast.