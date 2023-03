Russians Take Out Some Of Prisoners From Penal Colonies In Kherson Region. It Was Forbidden To Evacuate Prison

About 2,000 convicts from three institutions of the penitentiary system were taken out of the colonies in the occupied part of the Kherson Region. In the Donetsk Region, the situation is more complicated: it was forbidden to take prisoners from there.

Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Vysotska told about this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"The invaders took part of the convicts to the Holoprystanska institution, which is located in the still-occupied territory on the other side of the Dnieper, to Crimea, to the "L/DPR", or even to Russia. It is about 2,000 convicts, whom we did not count in the three institutions of the Kherson Region," Vysotska reported.

According to her, there are still no colonies in the occupied part of the Donetsk Region that would be de-occupied. Therefore, Ukraine does not know how many people are in prisons.

"A women's colony was under occupation in the Russian-captured Melitopol of the Zaporizhzhia Region, where, according to our data, about 80 convicts were held as of February 24, 2022. We tried to at least evacuate them, appealing to the fact that they are women. We asked to fix this process at any time - by what rules, but the Melitopol occupation authorities did not follow through on this. We do not know how many people are currently in this colony, as we do not have information on who and on what grounds the Russians are detaining and placing them there," Vysotska added.

In the Kherson Region, 4 institutions were de-occupied: 1 detention center and three colonies.

