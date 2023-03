The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has collected unconditional evidence of the guilt of the Russian serviceman who participated in the shelling of Kharkiv. This was announced by the SSU press center on its Telegram channel.

"The perpetrator is the deputy commander of the military unit of the 6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Western Military District from the Russian Federation.

On March 6 of last year, he crossed the state border of Ukraine on a Russian warplane and bombed a radio and television station in Kharkiv," the report said.

During the air attack, the Russian war criminal used eight FAB-500 aerial bombs with a total weight of 2.5 tons in TNT equivalent.

Ukrainian defenders shot down the plane with the pilot immediately after he dropped the bombs. He was detained after ejecting and landing.

On the basis of the evidence collected by the SSU investigators, the court found him guilty under the article Violation of laws and customs of war (Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, the war criminal will spend the next 12 years in prison.

We will remind, earlier in the Poltava Region, the Kotelivskyi district court found two soldiers of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bobikin and Alexander Ivanov, guilty of violating the laws and customs of war. The occupants were given 11 years and 6 months in prison each.