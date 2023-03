Polish investigative bodies interviewed 1,700 Ukrainians to obtain documents and evidence of Russian aggression.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 2, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko met with the Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of the Republic of Poland Mariusz Kaminski in Lviv.

"We have supported Ukraine, its Ministry of Internal Affairs, from the very beginning. We know that you have a very difficult situation, but we came to say: "We are with you!" And one of the practical signals of this is the transfer of seven cars from us to the Ukrainian police. In the future, we will hand over equipment to both your military and law enforcement officers. We will also help continue the work of documenting the consequences of Russian aggression," Mariusz Kaminski said.

He noted that the investigative bodies of Poland have already interviewed more than 1,700 Ukrainian citizens living in this country so that they could testify to certain documents and evidence of Russian aggression.

The Polish minister assured that Poland will continue to ensure that necessary equipment, in particular for Ukrainian police, rescuers and border guards, continues to arrive in accordance with Ukraine's needs.

In addition, he noted that the medical institutions of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland are ready to receive wounded Ukrainian soldiers and policemen for their treatment.

Ihor Klymenko outlined the priorities that the system of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine expects from partner assistance.

It was about equipping with weapons, mobile hospitals and other measures to support the formation of eight volunteer brigades of the Offensive Guard.

Klymenko thanked for the high-quality work of the operational group consisting of almost 100 pyrotechnicians from Poland, which recently completed its mission in the Kyiv Region and gained significant experience here.

"In the future, for demining, we need heavy equipment or the participation of large operators, which will help to quickly and thoroughly clear large areas of our territory from explosive objects," the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine emphasized.

