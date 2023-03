The video with the founder of the Russian private military company Wagner Evgeny Prigozhin, apparently recorded from the surrounded Bakhmut of the Donetsk Region, is fake. This is stated in the message of the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Prigozhin records a video that allegedly proves the encirclement of Bakhmut by Russian troops. In fact, it was recorded in another place. As noted in the National Resistance Center, the video was recorded in the village of Paraskoviyivka, the capture of which the enemy announced on February 20," the center reports.

The center reports that this video is part of a disinformation campaign against the population of Ukraine with the aim of spreading panic and provoking the top military and political leadership.

The message states that the Russian command avoids visiting the front line, and Prigozhin himself is not the first time simulating being on the front line, while actually being in the rear.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on March 2 that Russian troops are not stopping their assault on Bakhmut of the Donetsk Region, but they are unable to capture the city.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, March 2, that border guards stopped attempts by Russian mercenaries to storm their positions and drove the enemy away near Bakhmut.