Occupiers Taking Cars From Locals In Zaporizhzhia, Who Not Received Russian Passports - General Staff

The Russian invaders in the occupied Zaporizhzhia Region began to actively take away cars from locals who did not receive Russian passports.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian invaders continue to rob the population in the temporarily captured territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region. In particular, from the beginning of February 2023, Russian mercenaries began actively taking cars from residents who did not receive Russian passports," the General Staff reported.

At the same time, in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, over 45 settlements were subjected to fire by the occupiers over the past day.

In particular, Novosilka and Vremivka of the Donetsk Region; Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia Region, as well as Vesele, Beryslav, Chornobayivka, Antonivka, and Kherson.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on a five-story apartment building in Zaporizhzhia on Thursday night, 4 killed and 8 wounded are currently known, 5 more people are considered missing.

Russian occupiers steal boats and boat engines from locals in the Kherson Region.