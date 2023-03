Zelenskyy And President Of Latvia Levits Honor Memory Of Fallen Ukrainian Defenders In Lviv

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska together with the President of Latvia Egils Levits and his wife Andra Levite honored the memory of Ukrainian soldiers who died during the Russian-Ukrainian war in Lviv. This is stated in a message from the Office of the President, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Heads of state and first ladies laid flowers at the graves of Ukrainian defenders at the Field of Honor of Lychakivske Cemetery in Lviv.

During a working trip to the Lviv Region, Zelenskyy also visited one of the hospitals where wounded Ukrainian defenders who fought, in particular, in the Bakhmut direction, are being treated.

According to the media, the United for Justice conference or "legal Ramstein" is taking place today in Lviv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy said in a video message on March 2 that he held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff and that Russian terrorists are receiving legal and military retribution for the rocket attack on a house in Zaporizhzhia.

Earlier, Zelenskyy reported that the situation in the Bakhmut direction is becoming more difficult.