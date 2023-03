The Ministry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories initiates a draft resolution on the protection of children who are in the zone of hostilities and armed conflicts, which provides for the forced evacuation of children from the zone of active hostilities. This was stated in the message of the Ministry of Reintegration on Friday, March 3.

Vice Prime Minister, Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk said that the government should take responsibility for the safety of children in the areas of hostilities.

"The decree provides for allowing the Regional Military Administrations, in agreement with the military command bodies and the Coordinating Staff on Mandatory Evacuation, to make a decision on the mandatory evacuation of children with their parents or persons who replace them," the message said.

The draft resolution stipulates that the decision on mandatory removal of children does not allow parents to refuse, if active hostilities are taking place in a separate settlement: "If parents cannot take care of children's safety, the state will do it!" Vereshchuk emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 2, the Kupyansk territorial community of the Kharkiv Region announced the mandatory evacuation of children and people with reduced mobility.

On February 17, Vereshchuk called on the residents of Bakhmut to evacuate urgently due to shelling of residential areas.

The Ministry of Reintegration reported that as of the beginning of February, more than 80,000 residents of the frontline and recently liberated areas have already moved to safer regions.