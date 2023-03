MP Tretyakova Wants To Establish Holiday In Honor Of Victory In War With Russia Even Before Its End

Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction, head of the Verkhovna Rada's Committee on Social Policy and Protection of Veterans' Rights, Halyna Tretyakova, proposes to the parliament to establish a holiday in honor of the victory in the war with Russia even before its end.

This is stated in bill 9009-3, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The MP proposed to call the holiday Peace Day, set the date for September 21 and make it a day off.

In this regard, Tretyakova proposes to remove from the Code of Labor Laws the provisions on holidays and non-working days on May 9 - the Day of Victory over Nazism in the Second World War.

"At the same time, preserving the memory of the victory over Nazism and honoring the memory of the victims of the Second World War of 1939-1945 in Ukraine is an important component of national memory. Therefore, the Day of Victory over Nazism will be defined as a holiday, but a working day," it is indicated in the explanatory note.

It is also proposed to cancel International Women's Day on March 8, and instead introduce Spring Day on this date (taking into account the global community's goal of gender equality).

The bill also proposes to define non-working holidays: June 6 - Ukrainian Cherry Blossom Day (as a symbol of the native land and Ukraine), November 10 - Day of Respect for Age (for the development in society of a sense of respect and favorable attitude towards all age categories of the population).

Also, only Christmas on December 25 will remain a holiday, and January 8 will be a working day.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 6 MPs propose to the Verkhovna Rada to cancel the celebrations on March 8, May 1 and 9.

Instead, the parliamentarians propose to introduce a celebration: